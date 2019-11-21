Kaliapani: Amidst allegations about misutilisation of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in Nagada area of Jajpur district, Juanga residents have decided to stage an agitation over the issue November 25. Notably, the Khani Anchal Surakhya Manch has called for an agitation over alleged misutilisation of the DMF fund.

Nagada came to focus after 19 kids died in 2016 allegedly due to malnutrition. The state government faced heavy criticism from various quarters. It laid focus on the development of Nagada so as to ensure all-round development of this backward area.

Nagada is part of Sukinda block of the district, home to vast mineral wealth. This led the Chief Minister to declare it as a model village. However, it was alleged that despite huge inflow of funds, basic infrastructure like health, education and communication remained as they were in 2016 with no improvement.

Upset over the backwardness, hundreds of women and men of the area gathered at Talnagada Tuesday and discussed basic infrastructural shortcomings.

No welfare projects have been taken up in Nagda after multiple visits by district and block level officials.

It was alleged that the state lags behind timely utilisation of funds allocated from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Funds.

The purpose of DMF is to work for the interest and benefit of people in mining-affected areas. Mining companies contribute from 10 per cent to 30 per cent to the DMF. The funds should be allocated for the welfare of the communities living near mining areas.

Every year crores of rupees were deposited in the DMF fund for the development of locals, but that remained unspent thanks to the administration apathy.

The Khani Anchal Surakhya Manch (KASM) submitted a memorandum to the District Collector Monday, alleging misutlisation of DMF funds.

According to locals, pollution has been increasing in their area due to mining-related activities. Residents of Nagda suffer from various health-related problems due to pollution in their area.

The KASM said, “Due to apathy of the administration, DMF fund has not been properly utlised on health, education and communication.”

After upgrading the village as Adarsha Village in 2016, the CM laid foundation stones for three projects such as DMF houses, Biju Patnaik Pramod Udyana and Biju Patnaik Stadium.

However, none of these projects has been completed till date, creating resentment among locals. Locals have decided to join a stir called by the KASM November 25.