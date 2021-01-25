Patna: Police recovered a decomposed and naked torso from a eucalyptus forest near Silida village of Kendeiposhi panchayat under Patna block in Keonjhar district Monday.

The police are yet to identify the deceased as it is a headless body. However, from the body structure, they guessed the deceased to be a middle-aged man.

Some villagers who went to the forest to collect firewood could smell a putrid-smelling coming from a particular spot. Out of curiosity, they went up to the spot only to see a torso lying there.

They immediately informed the villagers who in turn intimated the police about the incident.

Later, a team from Turumunga police station reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Local residents believe the case to be few days older and the man was murdered somewhere else and then the body was dumped in the forest.

The police insist that the post mortem report will help them reach a conclusion regarding the cause of death.

