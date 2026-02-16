Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NLC India Limited(NLCIL) to deepen collaboration on a proposed 1,080 MW thermal captive power project and joint renewable energy initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jagdish Arora, Director (Projects & Technical) of National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), and Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Limited (NLCIL), along with other directors of NLCIL at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The agreement is aimed at leveraging technical expertise and operational synergies to support long-term energy security, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

The partnership is intended to support the captive and longterm power requirements of National Aluminium Company Limited with a clear focus on sustainable energy solutions.

It establishes a structured framework to explore long-term power tie-ups and coal supply arrangements, while paving the way for future joint project development between the two companies.