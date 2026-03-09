New Delhi: Namibian cheetah Jwala Monday gave birth to five cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, taking the country’s total cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has announced.

The development comes days after cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs at the same park.

A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil — another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, Yadav said in a post on X.

The minister said the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.

With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation.

May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights, he said.