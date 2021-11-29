Hyderabad: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming mythological drama Bimbisara is being made at a grand scale, using heavy VFX and magnificent sets.

The makers of this visually grand movie unveiled the teaser from the movie Monday. As the teaser opens, the captivating visuals catch the attention, while the makers introduce the story.

“When the fortitude of a community was being dictated by a sword, as hundreds of kingdoms conceded defeat and accepted slavery, one kingdom smugly and superciliously watched the terror of countless people, that became the crimson signature of Trigartala Kingdom,” the teaser introduces the nefarious king named Bimbisara.

Kalyan Ram looks apt in a ruthless king’s cape, as he walks through the water. A few scenes from the war field and the introduction of Kalyan Ram’s other form stand as the highlights in the teaser.

Written and directed by Vashist, Bimbisara is intriguing and draws everyone’s attention with the release of its teaser. Catherine Tressa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain are the female leads in the movie, while Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivas Reddy play other vital roles.

Bimbisara is produced by Hari Krishna K, which is presented under the banner NTR Arts. Chota K Naidu is the DoP, while Santhosh Narayanan is the music director and Chirrantan Bhatt composes the songs. Bimbisara is to be released soon.