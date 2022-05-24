The brutal attack on some visitors at Nandan Kanan zoo of Bhubaneswar 22 May 2022 is a wake-up call for the State Government that has been trying to build Orissa as a destination of great value. Much effort and money has gone in to build the ‘Best Kept Secret’ brand at the national level. A traveler from Orissa reaching Delhi’s IGI airport would feel happy to see the slogan of our state flashing on multiple digital screens. The advertisement blitz has been proven to be a success as footfalls have increased. Yet, tourism is not limited merely to advertising destinations, adding hotel rooms, offering air-conditioned bus rides or creating niche tent accommodations on beaches. While all this may be considered integral parts of the tourism industry, the most important ingredient is a tourist’s interface with the local people. Without hospitable and welcoming locals no tourist destination can thrive for long. Creating temporary eco-rooms for tourists who will be secluded during their whole stay can never be a sustainable method. From Goa to Indonesia and onwards to many Pacific islands, tourism thrives because of friendly locals and a sense of security.

The incident at Nandan Kanan is deplorable to say the least. According to reports, a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh who had booked tickets for safari rides at the zoo were brutally attacked when they protested against the inordinate delay in permitting them to board the safari bus. Reportedly, the group was made to wait for long hours in the heat which led to an altercation with the officials at the ticket counter. Instead of tactfully handling the situation, the zoo officials called in about 50 locals who brutally assaulted and beat up the tourists. This speaks volumes about the average Oriya character. It seems, as if, Oriyas as a race cannot handle a situation as individuals and always need mob backup. This may be the reason why Oriyas outside the state seem insecure and avoid trying to identify as Oriyas except in groups.

The Nandan Kanan incident should be treated with extreme seriousness by the state police. The forest department should first investigate why tourists were not taken in the safari bus in sequential order. Second, the police must investigate and locate every single attacker and hold an identification parade immediately. The hapless tourists should be moved to a safe accommodation and given police protection to identify the criminals and give testimonies in a magistrate’s court so that they are not compelled to keep coming back to Bhubaneswar to avoid threats and coercion. Third, all those located and identified should be prosecuted under non-bailable assault sections including Section 307 (Attempt to Murder). Government should ensure strict follow up in court so that the accused are duly punished. Enough evidence exists on social media as well as CCTV cameras of Nandan Kanan. Inaction or delay in action will encourage this kind of mob creation and unruly behavior and gravely damage the reputation of the state. Strong action will be a deterrent for future recurrences. Otherwise, Orissa might, once again, slip back into the shadows of being the ‘Best Kept Secret’.