Barang: If things go well, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here will soon become a world-class zoo with the authorities planning to develop it with technical knowhow from the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand.

The revelation from the NZP came during the 61st foundation day celebration of the zoo. The event marked inauguration of the rejuvenated exit path and a safari stand of the nature’s paradise.

It was in 1960 when Nandankanan began its journey with just 11 wild animals. Currently, the zoo hosts around 3,787 varieties of animals and birds in as many as 212 enclosures. “NZP houses 13 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles, 71 species of birds and 85 species of butterflies among others. Nandankanan will soon introduce more animals and birds. NZP authorities have prepared a 20-year mega development plan and submitted with the Central Zoo Authority for its approval,” said a zoo source.

Attending the foundation day as chief guest, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said that the zoo will soon have a children’s train and multi-level parking.

Additional Chief Secretary to Forest and Environment department, Mona Sharma, informed the media that Nandankanan will be developed in accordance with the technology used at Auckland Zoo, a 16.35-hectare zoological garden, at Auckland in New Zealand.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Harisankar Upadhaya welcomed the ‘adopt an animal’ initiative of Nandankanan.

“People from across the country, especially schoolchildren, adopted many species at NZP during the pandemic. This is definitely a noble gesture,” Upadhaya said.

According to Nandankanan director Shashi Paul, NZP will soon start animal exchange programmes with zoos in Mizoram, Jaipur, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Sources said that the cubs of tigress ‘Sneha’ were named as ‘Laba’ and ‘Kusha’ on the basis of suggestions received online. Annual magazine and calendar were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout, State Bank of India’s Chief General Manager (Bhubaneswar Circle) Ruma Dey and key functionaries of Jindal Steel and Power Limited were present on the occasion.