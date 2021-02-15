Barang: Here’s a piece of good news for animal lovers. The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), located on the outskirts of the Capital city here, welcomed a new guest, as chimpanzee Poornima delivered a baby Monday.

“This is 20-year-old Poornima’s fourth issue. Both mother and the baby are healthy. With this, the chimpanzee count at Nandankanan stands at seven—a male, five females and gender of the newborn is yet to be ascertained,” NZP deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya told the media.

Poornima was born to Julu and Pampeta January 9, 2001. Nandankanan had brought Julu and Pampeta from Singapore Zoo in exchange for four alligators and two bears May 16, 1994, Acharya added.