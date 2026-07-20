Mumbai: Actress-director Nandita Das, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi are expressing solidarity with the protestors at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

On Monday, Nandita Das took to her Instagram, and penned a note, and shared that she stands with people of the nation who believe in democracy.

She wrote, “Standing in solidarity with everyone who believes that democracy is strengthened when people can gather, speak, listen and be heard. Constructive dissent is what keeps a democracy alive. In spirit with all those marching peacefully today in Delhi for the India we believe in”.

Shabana Azmi was more extensive about her updates from on-ground at the protest site. She shared a picture in which she can be seen on a truck with actor Prakash Raj in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

She wrote in the caption, “In the truck. The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful@protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms”.

She also uploaded a video in which she can be seen amidst the protestors, as she expressed her solidarity. She wrote in the caption, “Salute to all the colleagues who have gathered in so much abuse here”.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak.

It involved allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unfair advantages in India’s medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. The controversy intensified after unusually high numbers of top scorers and perfect marks raised concerns. Students protested, demanding transparency, a re-test, and accountability. The government defended the exam process while investigations by agencies examined the extent of malpractice, affecting trust in the examination system.