New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that ‘dynastic corruption’ is a major challenge for India. Narendra Modi lamented that it has become a part of political tradition in many states. He made this observation while addressing a conference. Modi stated that corruption which goes on from one generation to another makes India hollow like a termite.

“Today, I am going to mention another big challenge before you. This challenge has been gradually growing in the past decades. It has taken a formidable form in India. This is the challenge of dynastic corruption (bhrashtachar ka vanshwaad), that is, corruption which is carried forward by one generation after another,” Modi said.

The prime minister also asked people to be wary. When one generation involved in corruption escapes punishment, the next generation tends to be more brazen in committing such acts, Modi observed.

“He sees that when nothing has happened to the one who earns crores of rupees at home, then his confidence is further enhanced,” Modi said in his address in Hindi.

Modi also said there are ways to prevent ‘dynastic corruption’. “Systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption have to be developed,” Modi said.

“Fighting corruption is not a job of a single agency but is a collective responsibility,” Modi said. He was inaugurating the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption. The three-day conference, inaugurated via video conference Tuesday, is being organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).