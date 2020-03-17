New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP MPs to spread awareness about the coronavirus among the people. He also said Tuesday that the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will not be curtailed as lawmakers should be seen to be doing their work at a time when the country is staring at a health scare.

In his address at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi made a strong pitch for Parliament to carry out its business as per its schedule and took a swipe at those making calls, including writing letters, for the session to be aborted due to coronavirus, sources said.

What will happen if medical professionals and railways and airlines employees also speak about not working due to the health scare, Modi wondered, asserting that parliamentarians must carry out their duties at a time when over 130 crore people of India are going about their business while taking precautions.

Though Modi did not name anyone, BJP MP and former Union Minister Vijay Goel had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, urging them to consider adjourning their respective Houses sine die because of coronavirus as Parliament sees presence of a large number of people during sessions. That letter found its way in the media also did not go down well with the prime minister, the sources said.

The Budget Session is scheduled to continue till April 3.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Modi heaped praise on doctors and other medical staff besides airline crews and all those involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Modi said that they have worked positively and tirelessly. Joshi also ruled out any curtailment of the session.

Modi also lauded the media for spreading awareness on the virus, and said no amount of praise for its work will be enough.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefed the MPs about the measures taken by the government to deal with coronavirus. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the Yes Bank crisis and how the government is dealing with the matter, keeping in mind the interests of depositors.

Agencies