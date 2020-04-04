New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke to the US President about mounting a joint effort in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi took to Twitter to announce, “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”

However, it was not immediately known as to the kind of partnership Modi was talking about.

Earlier Saturday, The PM chaired a joint meeting of the Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in India.

India has 2,784 active Coronavirus cases and 75 deaths, as on Saturday evening. However the situation in the United States remain much more serious. The total corona affected cases in US has reached 277,613 so far, bypassing Italy, Spain and China.

IANS