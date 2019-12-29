New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people Sunday to promote indigenous products for the next three years till the completion of India’s 75th year of Independence.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme for 2019 aired on All India Radio, the prime minister called for promoting swadeshi products and exhorted people to motivate others too in buying local products.

“My dear countrymen, can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of Independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products?” Modi said in his address.

“Products made in India, made by the hands of our citizens, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen, can’t we resolve to buy such things? I do not advocate this for a long time, just till 2022, till the completion of 75 years of Independence,” added the prime minister.

Modi said this work should not just be carried on by government, but young people should step forward across the country in forming small organisations, motivating people, explaining and deciding – ‘Come, we will buy only local, products, emphasise on local products, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen’.

Modi cited Mahatma Gandhi, and said he viewed this spirit of ‘swadeshi’ as a lamp illuminating the lives of millions as well as bringing prosperity in the lives of the poorest of the poor.

“This was the path shown by Gandhi ji towards self reliance. The India that we breathe freely in was liberated by millions of worthy sons and daughters who underwent numerous tortures and hardships; many even sacrificing their lives. We attained freedom owing to sacrifice and penance of innumerable people; a freedom that we are fully enjoying,” Modi pointed out.

Modi said he had made an appeal for promoting local products in his Independence Day speech and reiterated that Sunday requesting countrymen to buy local produce preferably.

“Today once again I suggest, can we promote locally made products? Can we prioritise them in our shopping? Can we link local products with our status and pride? Can we become a medium to bring prosperity to our fellow countrymen with this spirit,” asked Modi.

He lauded the local police and their families in Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh for promoting a local slipper manufacturing unit by local women. He said due to the resolve of these women, not only the financial condition of their families have been fortified; their standard of living has also improved.

