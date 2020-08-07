New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that the new ‘National Education Policy’ focuses on ‘how to think’. Till now Narendra Modi said that education system in India emphasised on ‘what to think’.

Narendra Modi also said that there were no major changes in the India’s education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting values ‘of curiosity and imagination’, herd mentality was being encouraged.

The prime minister made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link. Modi said it is a matter of happiness that after the introduction of the National Education Policy, no region or section has said that it has any kind of bias, or is leaning towards one side. There is a lot of emphasis on teacher training in the National Education Policy, Modi pointed out.

The National Education Policy will lay foundation of new India of 21st century asserted Modi. A lot of work has been done to develop dignity of labour in the National Education Policy and a lot of emphasis has been laid on teachers’ training, he added.