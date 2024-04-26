New Delhi: Polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began Friday in 88 parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and a Union Territory.

Out of the 88 constituencies in the second phase, 73 are general seats, while 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC).

The voting commenced at 7am Friday and will continue until 5pm However, in some places, the polling time for voting may vary as per the local weather. Due to the hot weather conditions, the polling time at several polling centres in several Bihar constituencies has been extended until 6pm to facilitate the voters.

Uttar Pradesh records over 24% voting in 8 constituencies till 11am

A voter turnout of 24.31 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections Friday, according to officials.

The polling began at 7am and will continue till 6 pm.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase is underway in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura constituencies.

Election Commission (EC) officials said 28.45 per cent votes were polled in Amroha, 25.67 per cent in Meerut, 22.74 per cent in Baghpat, 23.19 per cent in Ghaziabad, 24.26 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 23.43 in Bulandshahr, 24.42 per cent in Aligarh and 23.07 in Mathura till 11 am.

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Rajasthan records over 26% voter turnout in 13 constituencies till 11am

Polling picked up in the initial hours in the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan where elections are being held in the second phase Friday.

Nearly 27 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling across the 13 parliamentary constituencies and one assembly seat in Rajasthan where a bypoll is underway.

26.84 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Lok Sabha seats and 31 per cent in the Bagidora assembly constituency by 11 am, according to official data.

The voting percentage in the first four hours in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is above that of the first phase.

The polling percentage in 12 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls April 19 was 22.51 per cent by this time.

Around 2.8 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the polls. This is the final phase of polling in Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh: 35.47% turnout till 11am in three seats in Lok Sabha polls second phase

More than 35 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first four hours of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies, all having Naxalite presence, of Chhattisgarh in the second phase of general elections Friday, an official said.

“Amid tight security, polling in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituencies began at 7 am and is underway smoothly. Till 11 am, 35.47 per cent polling has been registered,” a poll official said.

Till 11 am, Kanker seat had recorded a 39.38 per cent turnout, Mahasamund 34.43 per cent and Rajnandgaon 32.99 per cent, he said.

Five Lok Sabha seats in Assam register voter turnout of 27.43% till 11am

An estimated 27.43 per cent of 77,26,668 voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in the five parliamentary constituencies of Assam, where polling is underway in the second phase Friday, election officials said.

The highest polling of 30.82 per cent was recorded in Diphu (ST), followed by 29.99 per cent in Karimganj, 28.81 per cent at Darrang-Udalguri, 25.29 per cent in Nagaon and the lowest 23.20 per cent in Silchar, they said.

Polling began at 7am and will continue till 5pm. Sixty-one candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Tripura East registers 36.79% voter turnout till 11 am

The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 36.79 per cent till 11 am Friday, an official said.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations since morning, as people turned up early to beat the heat, Additional Chief Electoral Officer S Bandopadhyay said.

Over 26% polling in Jammu LS seat in first 4 hours

More than 26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in Jammu constituency in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections Friday, officials said.

Voting began at 7am in the 2,416 polling stations in the constituency and is going on peacefully, Jammu and Kashmir election officials said.

They added that 26.61 per cent votes were polled till 11 am. There are more than 17.80 lakh eligible voters in the constituency.

Electors are casting their votes to decide the fate of 22 candidates, including sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is eyeing a third term after winning the seat for the BJP in 2014 and 2019. The INDIA bloc has fielded Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla.

The Lok Sabha poll is the first major electoral battle in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — August 5, 2019.

Bengaluru goes to poll amid heat wave-like situation

Voters across four constituencies in Bengaluru, which were among the 14 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in Karnataka, came out to vote in heat wave-like conditions Friday.

Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru South are among the 14 constituencies in the state that voted in the first phase today.

“Although Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not included Bengaluru in the list of heat wave affected areas, the city does satisfy one of the heat wave conditions – the departure from normal temperatures by at least 4.5 degrees,” said A Prasad, a scientist at IMD Bengaluru.

