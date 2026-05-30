New Delhi: Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south Delhi Saturday evening, officials said.

The entire five-storey structure collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble, according to officials at the site.

According to police officials, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.

“Three to four people who were found trapped under the collapsed structure were rescued. They sustained only minor injuries, and have been taken for treatment,” a local resident said.

“It was a glass-facade commercial building and no one can say with certainty how many occupants were present inside at the time of the incident. Usually, around 300 to 400 people are in the building, though we hope fewer people were inside when the collapse occurred,” he added.

Locals said the impact was limited to a few smaller structures nearby, while the surrounding buildings remain intact.

A small adjoining building which housed a mess was also affected, locals said. People present there were evacuated, and apart from few minor injuries, no major issues have been reported so far.

“It was a commercial building where students attended classes and people worked. Had the collapse occurred during office hours, the death toll could have been much higher. I think even at this hour, three or four people would have been doing night shifts, and they might be injured or dead. The construction was of poor quality,” another local said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Visuals from the site showed the building reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area.

Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.

As fire department personnel and police teams launched search and rescue operations, anxious locals were seen combing through the rubble. The narrow lane and densely built-up neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.

Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

PTI