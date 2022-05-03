Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. His Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, on the other hand, hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war. Narendra Modi and Frederiksen discussed the Ukraine crisis.

The two leaders also talked about several regional and global issues. Among them were increasing trade relations and cooperation in the field of mitigating the impact of climate change. The talks took place at the Danish Prime Minister’s official residence in Mareinborg near here.

“We appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis,” Modi told reporters here.

Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine. She asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ‘stop this war and end the killings’.

“My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion,” Frederiksen said.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the two Prime Ministers expressed serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states,” the statement said.

Modi and Frederiksen also discussed the destabilising effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications and agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

Modi expressed the hope that the negotiations on the India-European Free Trade Agreement will be concluded as soon as possible. “We have also emphasised a free, open, inclusive and ruled-based Indo-Pacific region,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Frederiksen was at the airport to receive Modi. She extended a warm welcome to Modi at her official residence in Marienborg overlooking the Bagsvaerd Lake.

The two leaders were seen chatting as they took a stroll on the expansive lawns of the 18th century country home located on a hilltop about 15 km from here. Members of the Indian diaspora had turned up at the airport dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire with a ‘dhol-tasha’ troupe in tow.