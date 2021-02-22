Chuchura (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. Narendra Modi alleged Monday that the government has perpetuated ‘syndicate raj’ in all spheres of life in West Bengal. He alleged that no work gets done without common people having to pay ‘cut money’. Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of pursuing ‘appeasement politics’ to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons.

“The West Bengal government’s cut money culture has vitiated the atmosphere to a great extent. You cannot even take a house on rent without paying it…You cannot rent a house without the syndicate’s permission,” Modi said.

Modi also attacked the Banerjee-led government for not allowing central schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat. He said that farmers and the poor were being deprived of the benefits these schemes provide.

“I have been told the house where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay conceived and wrote ‘Vande Mataram’ is in an abysmal condition. The man who injected new life into the freedom struggle amid pervasive gloom of slavery…His house is a victim of neglect. It’s an insult to Bengali pride,’ Modi thundered. He was addressing a public rally here in Hooghly district.

Modi also accused the TMC government of neglecting industrial development, including the state’s once thriving jute industry. “The people of West Bengal have made up their mind to usher in ‘asol poribartan’ (real change). The BJP will give Bengal a government that will ensure development of all but appeasement of none,” he asserted.

Repeatedly attacking the state government, Modi said, “Development of Bengal is not possible as long as cut money culture, tolabaji persists. It is not possible as long as the state administration patronises goondas, and as long as the rule of law is not established.”

Modi said once the BJP forms its government in Bengal, people will be able to preserve and protect their culture. Nobody will be able to scare or suppress them. He said there was no dearth of potential investors but the threat of the syndicate and cut money dissuaded them from investing in West Bengal.