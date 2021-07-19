New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out Monday at the Opposition for creating a ruckus. He blamed them from preventing him from introducing newly- inducted Union ministers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Narendra Modi asserted such a ‘negative mindset’ has never been seen in Parliament. As the prime minister rose in Lok Sabha to introduce the new ministers, Opposition members created an uproar by raising slogans.

Dismayed over the disruption, Modi said, it should make everyone proud that several women, many people belonging to the SC and ST community have taken oath as ministers.

“It seems some people cannot digest that more women, SC, ST and OBC community members are becoming ministers’, Modi said. He noted that several new ministers are children of farmers and also belong to OBC communities.

In Rajya Sabha also, the Prime Minister could not introduce the newly-inducted ministers. Several slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the well of the House to protest over various issues. Modi slammed the Opposition over it. He once more echoed the views expressed by him in Lok Sabha.

“It is a matter of pride that people from rural India, who come from ordinary families have taken oath as ministers. But some people don’t want ministers to be introduced. They also have an anti-women mindset since they do not want women ministers to be introduced to the House,” Modi said. “Such a negative mindset has never been seen in Parliament,” Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Modi also addressed reporters ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. He said the Opposition should ask the sharpest and toughest of questions in Parliament. However, he asserted that the government should also be allowed to respond to them in a cordial environment.

The prime minister’s appeal comes at a crucial time. The Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues. Among them are handling of the second wave of Covid-19, rise in fuel prices, farmers’ stir and an international media consortium report which has claimed that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including that of two serving ministers could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware.

Modi informed he has requested all the floor leaders to take some time out on Tuesday evening. He would then like to give detailed information regarding the pandemic.

“We want a discussion in the House as well as outside the House with all the floor leaders. I am constantly meeting the chief ministers and all kinds of discussions are happening in different forums. So I also want to meet the floor leaders as House is going on and it will be convenient and we can talk about it (the pandemic) face-to-face,” Modi said.