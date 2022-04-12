Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape as a minor explosion rocked his Jan Samvad programme in Nalanda district Tuesday and some of the blast debris landed just a few feet away.

This was the second attack on Nitish Kumar in three weeks. Earlier, a man in mid 20s punched Nitish Kumar from behind in Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district on March 27.

The Chief Minister Tuesday travelled to Nalanda for the programme, organised by district administration at the Gandhi high school in Silao block. The explosion took place around 20 feet away from Nitish Kumar who was busy interacting with common people and some explosive materials fell just 5 feet away from Nitish Kumar, creating chaos at the venue.

An official of Nalanda police said that a man named Subham Aditya, a native of Satyarganj village under Islampur police station, has been arrested in this connection.

“The accused was trying to greet Nitish Kumar but the Chief Minister moved away from him. Soon the explosion took place. We have recovered a cracker, a match box and a key ring from his possession. The accused is arrested now and interrogation is underway,” said an official of Silao police station.

Following the Bakhtiyarpur attack, the Bihar Police had prepared a blueprint to enhance the security of the Chief Minister.

ADGP, Security, Bacchu Singh Meena had issued guidelines to every District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to make elaborate arrangement every time the Chief Minister visits their district.

As per the directive, the district administrations have to provide security as per the recommendation of the Verma committee of 1991, which had pointed out special security parameters in its report submitted to the central government.

Under this, the officers will be held accountable for any kind of security lapse during the visit of the Chief Minister. The officers would have to take appropriate security measures before the visit and ensure that unwanted people or strangers not come near the Chief Minister.

Despite such a recommendation, a serious security breach occurred in Nalanda.

