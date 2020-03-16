Cuttack: Passengers who were travelling in the Lokmanya Tilak Express had a narrow escape when two bogies of the train got detached from the engine near Salagaon-Berhampur station, Palasia here Monday.

Sources said that the train heading towards Mumbai chugged out of Bhubaneswar station at around 7.10 am Monday. As it was approaching Salagaon-Berhampur station, two of its bogies detached from the engine, leaving the passengers in panic.

Later, on getting information, railway authorities reached the spot and carried out repair work for the train to resume its journey.

The train resumed its journey at 9.05 am.

The reason for decoupling is yet to be ascertained, it was learnt.

PNN