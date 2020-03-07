Kamakhyanagar: A deadly mishap was narrowly averted near Bangura village in Kamakhyanagar police limits of Dhenkanal district owing to the presence of mind of an engineer working in energy department Friday.

According to locals, a young man identified as Kalia Pradhan (25) climbed a 40KV tower to commit suicide at 2:45pm near Meramandali-Duburi area under Bangura locality following an altercation at home. His uncle Subhas Pradhan (55) also climbed the grid, risking his life to save him.

Witnesses to the incident immediately informed the energy department and the fire services officials. Electrical engineer Nalini Shankar Rath reached out and contacted the higher authorities. As a result, the power supply was cut off. Kalia and Subhas eventually came down from the tower at 5:45pm.

Kalia was admitted to Kamakhyanagar hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“I was surprised to see such an incident. It is difficult to disconnect power from a 40 kV line. However, the accident was averted owing to the cooperation of the officers of Meramandali locality,” said engineer Rath.

