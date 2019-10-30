Digapahandi: Twenty-three students of Margadarshi Saraswati Sishu Mandir School at Nuapada had a narrow escape Wednesday when the van carrying them plunged into a pond near Pahanrabadi village under in Ganjam district.

According to the driver, the pick-up van was carrying the students to the school. However, he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle plunged towards the pond. The presence of huge foliage prevented the van from getting submerged into the pond. Had the thick foliage and bushes not been there, it could have led to a huge tragedy.

Hearing the screams of the trapped students, locals rushed to their rescue and brought out the 23 kids along with the driver and helper. Thirteen of the students were rushed Primary Healthcare center in Nuapada. As the condition of one of the students turned critical he was shifted to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The van has also been seized.

PNN