Mumbai: Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged a few days back.
Recently the DJ Wale Babu-famed dancer shared a stunning throwback picture of the two together. In the picture, one can see Natasa and Hardik flaunting their beach bodies. She sported a black and gold leopard printed monokini while Hardik sported black and yellow printed shorts.
Along with the picture she wrote, “#throwback @hardikpandya93”.
She started her career as a model for brands like Phillips, Cadbury, Tetley, J Hampstead, and Johnson & Johnson.
The actress made her debut in Hindi film industry with Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha. She gained popularity when she appeared in Bigg Boss (Hindi season 8) where she was in the house for a month.
She also featured in the show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.
To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface
Hardik Pandya has not been playing for India or his state side since last September due to his back injury. The couple has not yet revealed anything about their impending wedding.