Mumbai: Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya got engaged a few days back.

Recently the DJ Wale Babu-famed dancer shared a stunning throwback picture of the two together. In the picture, one can see Natasa and Hardik flaunting their beach bodies. She sported a black and gold leopard printed monokini while Hardik sported black and yellow printed shorts.

Along with the picture she wrote, “#throwback @hardikpandya93”.

She started her career as a model for brands like Phillips, Cadbury, Tetley, J Hampstead, and Johnson & Johnson.

The actress made her debut in Hindi film industry with Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha. She gained popularity when she appeared in Bigg Boss (Hindi season 8) where she was in the house for a month.

She also featured in the show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Hardik Pandya has not been playing for India or his state side since last September due to his back injury. The couple has not yet revealed anything about their impending wedding.