New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of the likes of Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, paddler Bhavinaben Patel bagged Sunday a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. She lost to China’s Ying Zhou in the table tennis Class 4 final. It was also India’s first medal at the meet. The nation rejoiced at Patel’s feat with people from all walks of life lauding here feat on various social media platforms. Here’s what they had to say.

Ram Nath Kovind: Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sports lovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement.

Narendra Modi: The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics.

Abhinav Bindra: Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel to bag a silver and open India’s account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para.

Deepa Malik: It is absolutely stunning to see Bhavina’s performance, the way she has played the competition it has absolutely stunned the opponents. Her game, skill, patience, her coming back, the way she has kept her focus, it is beyond words, it is world class. Our silver girl has given this gift to the nation on National Sports Day, which is the most apt day to create history for any sports person.

Sachin Tendulkar: What a wonderful news for all of us on #NationalSports Day. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics.

Sourav Ganguly: Congratulations to Bhavina patel for winning silver …it’s been a successful journey for Olympics and Paraolympics participants this year…great news for Indian sport…

Virender Sehwag: Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India’s first silver medal in women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #Tokyo Paralympics. A wonderful display of focus, hardwork and mental strength.

VVS Laxman: Silver medal for India. Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.

Anil Kumble: Congratulations #BhavinaPatel Proud of you. Great feat.”

