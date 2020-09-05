Bhubaneswar: Little Art Champ, a three-day online art competition-cum-exhibition kicked off here Friday.

Organised by Dhauli College of Art and Crafts in collaboration with India Tourism, the event was inaugurated by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi president Sudarshan Pattanik in the presence of eminent artist Gouranga Barika, India Tourism additional director Rashmi Sonia Tirkey and artist Sashadhara Pation at the college campus.

As many as 218 children from across the country attended the online event and all were given medals for their participation. Three child artists – Sudiksa Mallik from Odisha, Abhinna Das from Rajasthan and Venish Keisham of Manipur – were honoured with Little Art Champ award for their creative art works.

The guests released an e-catalogue on the occasion while the paintings based on corona awareness messages became instant hits among the Internet users.

Principal Panchanan Samal introduced the guests to the viewers at the beginning while faculty members Chandan Kumar Samal, Biswakanta Panda, Sasmita Kamila, Madhusmita Das, Laxmidhara Swain and Biswajit Behera coordinated the program on day 1.