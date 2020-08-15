New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will store the individual’s medical records.

In his Independence Day address, the prime minister said the Mission will help reduce problems in getting treatment in various health facilities in the country and herald a new revolution in the sector.

“From today, a big campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology,” he said.

“Every Indian will be given a health ID. This health ID will work as each Indian’s health account,” Modi said.

Every test, disease and diagnosis, and medical reports along with medicines will be stored in every citizen’s health ID. These health issues will be resolved through this National Digital Health Mission, Modi said while announcing the scheme.

