Bargarh: A national-level handloom expo sponsored by the state government was inaugurated at Lengu Mishra Stadium here as part of the upcoming Dhanu Yatra festival at a glittering function, Saturday.

State handlooms, textiles and handicrafts minister Padmini Dian inaugurated the expo in the presence of district planning committee chairman-cum- Bargarh MLA Devesh Acharya, Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan and Boyanika’s managing director Jyoti Prakash Das.

The handloom expo is being held here for the fourth time as part of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra where handloom clothes and textile products of over 50 handloom cooperative societies, self-help groups and national awardee weavers are on display.

The expo will be open for visitors from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm and would conclude January 19. Special discounts are offered on clothes and other textile products.