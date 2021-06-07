Cuttack: K Madhav Rao who was once a national kabaddi champion and represented Odisha in the sports now lives in distress in Cuttack City. He has dependant elderly parents, a source said.

Owing to the series of lockdowns, Rao found no other option to eke out his living. Utter poverty and family liabilities compelled him off the track. The young man is presently working as a delivery boy here.

Rao has been living at Anant Vihar of Tulasipur area in Cuttack. His forefathers had relocated long ago and settled in Cuttack. For three generations, they have been residing in the city. He had received his education from Ranihat High School in Cuttack. Since those days, he strived to become a kabaddi player.

Also read: Encroachment pushes Gobari River to brink of extinction as union plan with Brahmani falters

Rao was earlier selected for several state-level sports events. Recently, he represented the state for the National Junior Kabaddi Championship organised in Haridwar. His team won a bronze medal in the event, the youth said.

Rao also played in the state’s senior kabaddi team. The team bagged the championship title five times. He has played for the state in national kabaddi championships for five consecutive times.

Notably, the budding kabaddi player could not get a government job for not being able to obtain a residential certificate in Odisha, as his family does not have any landed property.

PNN