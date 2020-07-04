Bhubaneswar: A week-long online painting exhibition conducted by Eastern Foundation of Art and Culture(EFAC), a Balasore-based organisation that promotes and preserves traditional forms of art and culture, concluded Friday. The show was attended by as many as 120 artists from various states of the country. The participants, during the six-day-long digital interactive sessions, exchanged ideas and discussed about the future of painting in the prevailing scenario.

On the first day, poet and painter Pradosh Swain shared his thoughts on modern paintings while Yathee Kasargod, an eminent painter from Kerala spoke on the contemporary style of painting on the second day. Panchanan Samal, a renowned painter and dean of Dhauli College of Art and Craft from Bhubaneswar discussed about visual art, its aesthetic value and relevance on the third day of the webinar. The painting of Pradipta Kishore Das, another prominent artist from the state, on human thinking and it’s reflection on the society in varied hues was exhibited on the concluding day of the digital seminar.

The art work of Odia painter Nikunja Bihari Das garnered appreciations from many national level artists during the event.

Painters from Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala participated in the exhibition. EFAC member Keshab Barnotri proposed the vote of thanks on the last day.