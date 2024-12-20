Banapur: A national seminar on the “History and Cultural Heritage in & Around Chilika” was held Thursday at Godavarish Mahavidyalaya, Banapur. Organised by the Department of History and the Historical Society of Godavarish Mahavidyalaya in collaboration with Utkal University’s P.G. Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology, the event explored the rich historical, cultural, and environmental significance of the Chilika region.

The seminar aimed to promote interdisciplinary research, heritage conservation, and sustainable tourism while highlighting the importance of preserving Chilika’s unique legacy. Dr. Binayak Hota, Principal of Godavarish Mahavidyalaya, presided over the event, with Dr. Rashmita Maharana, Head of the History Department, moderating the sessions.

The Chief Guest, K.P. Padhi, Retired Deputy Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), delivered a speech on cultural heritage preservation and relevant laws. The seminar’s chief speaker, Dr. Binod Bihari Satpathy, Assistant Professor of History at Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Puducherry, shed light on Chilika’s vital role in ancient India’s maritime trade, emphasising its significance as a central trade hub.

Dr. Ramakanta Bhuyan, Assistant Professor at Berhampur University, also contributed to the seminar, providing insights into Chilika’s historical and socio-cultural role in the region. A proceedings booklet, documenting key discussions, was released by the distinguished guests during the event.

A message from Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice Chancellor of Utkal University, was read out by Dr. Kaibalya Charana Pati, Lecturer in History at K.B. DAV College, Nirakarapur. Dr. Anam Behera, Coordinator of the P.G. Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology, Utkal University, coordinated the seminar, delivering a lecture on newly discovered archaeological vestiges around Chilika.

The seminar gathered historians, archaeologists, and local experts, offering a platform for exchanging ideas on best practices for preserving the Chilika region’s cultural legacy. The event was supported by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Godavarish Mahavidyalaya and organised by several faculty members, ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

