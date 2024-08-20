Keonjhar: Praises are pouring on Trilochan Sahoo, a nature lover, who has transformed a large pit adjacent to the Baitarni river bank into a small forest in this district. Sahoo with the help of his friends has planted around 150 various fruit-bearing and flowering trees apart from other perennial plants in the erstwhile abandoned place near Jayadurga Primary School at Fakirpur under Ward No 11. The efforts of Trilochan and his friends have drawn appreciation from various quarters as they have become an example for others to emulate.

At a time when the whole world is suffering from global warming due to massive deforestation, this small effort of Trilochan and his friends could go a long way in providing a healing touch to the landscape and life of the locals, environmentalists said. Sources said that the abandoned pit used to store rainwater of four to five feet depth for around five to six months every year. This prompted Trilochan to plant trees and usher in greenery in the area.

Pouring his heart and soul for the purpose, he has been continuously working hard to create a small forest in this abandoned place for the last few months. He has also put up fences around the trees to protect them from cattle and other animals. Recently, Sahoo also planted trees in various spots in Anandpur sub-division and set an example for others by carrying out various programmes in the field of wildlife conservation. Trilochan’s friends and volunteers Ranjit Naik, Rajkishore Barik, Prasanna Nahak, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Dekhanand Dehury, Narayan Dehury and others are always by his side and assist him in the initiative. This has helped him spread awareness on plantations in the district.