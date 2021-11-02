Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced that his government has created a fund of Rs 147 crore to bear treatment expenses of people injured in road accidents during the first 48 hours of the mishap.

Expressing concern over the rising number of deaths due to road accidents, Patnaik, at a programme for distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), said it was essential to provide treatment to victims within the first 48 hours, expenses for which will be borne by his government.

On the BSKY scheme, Patnaik said, around 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families of the state will be benefited from the BSKY card.

“People sell their land, gold and even stop children from going to school to meet health-related expenses. I get disturbed and shocked whenever I hear such stories. However, now people could now avail health service free of cost at 200 big hospitals across the country if they have the smart card,” he said.

As many as 7.73 lakh people will be enrolled under the health scheme in Sambalpur district, he noted.

Sambalpur has played an important role in development of all the sectors of the state, including culture, politics, education, history and economy, the CM maintained.

“Sambalpuri sari and Sambalpuri songs are synonymous with the culture of Odisha,” he said, seeking cooperation of people for the development of Samaleswari temple in the district.

Patnaik, during the day, also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 1,553 crore.

PTI