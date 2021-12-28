Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced 13 infrastructure projects worth Rs 103 crore for development of the ‘Ekamra Kshetra’ here.

The projects include renovation of Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) at Dhauligiri, cleaning of water of Kedar Gouri tank, a heritage site, construction of a bridge over the west canal of Daya river and strengthening of an embankment, and drinking-water supply facilities in the old town area of Bhubaneswar.

After completion of the projects, people of ‘Ekamra Kshetra’ will be able to get 24-hour drinking water, he said.

Widening of a road adjacent to the Gangua Canal in Kapileswar and construction of a culvert to drain polluted water from the Kedar Gouri temple would also be taken up.

Among the projects launched by Patnaik include a rehabilitation centre for inmates of leprosy colonies in Lingaraj and Gokhibaba areas.

Patnaik said the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has brought a revolution in healthcare services.

Launched in 2018, the universal health coverage scheme mainly provides free services at all state-run hospitals and empanelled private facilities.

PTI