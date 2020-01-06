Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister, who expressed shock over the incident, said violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally.

He also appealed the law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits.

“Shocked to know about the violent #JNUattack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Several students and teachers were injured after violence took place in the JNU Sunday evening.

Several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

IANS