Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former MP and CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

Dasgupta, 83, died in Kolkata following prolonged illness.

“Saddened to learn about passing away of veteran Communist Party of India leader #GurudasDasgupta. He was a popular trade union leader and feisty parliamentarian. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Patnaik tweeted.

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister RN Swain in his social media post said: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI leader Shri #Gurudas Dasgupta ji. Its a big loss for all of us.”

Swain also described Dasgupta as a respected Parliamentarian, an excellent orator and veteran trade union leader. “Simplicity was his hallmark. My prayers are with his family,” Swain said.

