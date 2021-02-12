Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday disbursed financial assistance to the tune of `1,272crore to about 53 lakh farmers and landless farm labourers under the KALIA scheme.

Speaking at a virtual meeting, the CM said, “I want that farmers of my state must get fair price for their produce. I want the farmers’ income to increase and their standard of living to improve. I want farmers of Odisha to live with self-esteem and I am working towards this goal.”

“Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every sector of the economy. However, the hard work and courage of our farmers have proved to be a live-saving drug for the country’s economy,” he said, adding, “I salute the sacrifice and hard work of our farmers.”

The CM said he has been working for the development of farmers and will continue to do so.

Further, the state government has been repeatedly demanding the Centre to double the MSP of crops. Various programmes have been taken up to strengthen agricultural marketing infrastructure in the state, he added.

The CM hoped that the farmers of the state shall avail agriculture-related facilities provided by the state government.

Patnaik virtually talked to five beneficiaries of KALIA scheme of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj districts.