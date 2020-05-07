Bhubaneswar: Expressing grief over the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh, which has claimed at least 11 lives and left many ill, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday prayed for the well-being of the people in the neighbouring state.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wished speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.

“Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of so many lives and so many fell sick in #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized. #Visakhapatnam,” Patnaik tweeted.

Among others, BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda also conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

“Very saddened at the #VizaGasLeak incident in Andhra Pradesh this morning. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those admitted in hospital. Condolences to the bereaved families,” Panda said.

At least 11 people, including a child, died and hundreds fell ill after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, early Thursday. The gas leak impacted villages within a 5-km radius of the plant, according to officials.

(PNN & Agencies)