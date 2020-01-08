Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated the eighth edition of MSME International Trade Fair at IDCO Exhibition Grounds in city.

Patnaik said, “This trade fair provides unique opportunities to MSME entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services before the international visitors. Over 350 MSME units, 20 companies from Iran and 12 industries from Bangladesh have participated in this fair.”

The chief minister also said that the department has made special arrangements for the participation of women entrepreneurs and MSMEs from districts like Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Kandhamal.

The inaugural ceremony also witnessed the presence of MSME minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and principal secretary Hemant Sharma.

In his address, Mishra stressed on encouraging women entrepreneurs from rural areas.

“The state government will set up MSME parks in backward districts of Odisha to boost entrepreneurship. Odisha government has given approval to set up MSME parks in Kalahandi and Hinjili to create a better platform for the entrepreneurs. The work will start soon,” he added.

The department has installed 280 stalls for display of MSME products with four hangars having 70 stalls in each. A dedicated hanger comprising of 70 stalls have been erected for international participants, PSUs like Nalco, MCL and East Coast Railways among others.

The five-day-long trade fair will conclude January 12.