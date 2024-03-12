Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Anandabana at Shankarpur in Bhubaneswar Monday.

Spread over 89.05 acres, Anandabana offers a range of amenities to visitors, according to a source.

The amenities include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, children’s play area, public facilities, and kiosks serving healthy food. Beyond its recreational offerings, Anandabana also serves as a platform for nurturing future environmental leaders, the said source.

The source further said that the site features 550 meters of rock trails, 32,750 square feet of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambiance and providing habitats for various aquatic species.

The implementation of 12000 Miyawaki plantations, utilizing the Japanese Miyawaki technique to preserve biodiversity. Furthermore, Ananda Bana offers 1000 meters of soil trails and 3830 meters of bicycle trails, with 69 different types of medicinal plants planted and 10,000 urban plantations, the source added.

PNN