Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated India’s largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

It is being established in partnership with Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist.

According to a source, this facility, designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines, to be used as a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery and performance enhancement, catering comprehensively to the needs of sporting talent in the region . It will be accessible to elite athletes of India also.

This Sport Science Centre features specialised labs to ensure that athletes receive care and support tailored to their unique needs, cultivating their potential and propelling them towards excellence, the source added.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said “The establishment of this Sports Science Centre marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to nurturing sporting talent. By integrating top-notch equipment and expertise, this Centre , he said will serve as a catalyst for athletes’ growth, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential.”

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the centre incorporates the best of global best practices. The comprehensive team of experts, including bio-mechanists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning specialists, psychologists, nutritionists, sports masseurs, and nurses, ensures a holistic approach to athlete wellbeing and development, the source said.

The source further informed that para-athletes will find a dedicated focus here, with custom-designed equipment addressing their unique needs. The facility also integrates revolutionary technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field.

Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian, Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna were present on the occasion.

UNI