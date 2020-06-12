Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday lauded the state’s police force for its ‘people-centric’ approach in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and appreciated its disaster response units for aiding in the restoration work in cyclone-hit Bengal.

Patnaik, during a video conference, also thanked the police officers for their efforts in creating awareness about coronavirus among people, and strictly enforcing lockdown norms to curb the spread of the viral disease.

“I would like to mention here that despite the COVID-19 threat, our ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and fire service personnel helped people in distress in Kolkata. Their service will be an inspiration for others. The entire country has appreciated their hard work,” he said.

The chief minister also said his policy of ‘Zero walking inside Odisha’ for migrants was implemented in letter and spirit.

“I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process. People at large saw a human face in police actions. We should carry forward this good work,” he stated.

Noting that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, the chief minister said the police should be very alert and face the situation professionally while maintaining a “humane and people-centric approach”.

He also asked the DGP to prepare a plan of action to make more manpower available at the police stations.

“This may be done in a fortnight with proper planning,” he said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, who also participated in the video conference, said police personnel are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

“Adequate number of PPEs, masks are available for their use,” the chief secretary added.

(PTI)