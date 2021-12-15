Kendrapara: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday launched the distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Kendrapara district via video conferencing.

A senior official said that the BSKY smart card launching ceremony was organised at the conference hall of Kendrapara Municipality here. Around 3,08,117 beneficiaries in the district will be given the smart health cards in the first phase, the official informed.

It is pertinent to mention, Patnaik had earlier launched the distribution of smart cards in Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur districts Tuesday.

As many as 7.70 lakh people in Nayagarh district and 9 lakh people in Jagatsinghpur will get these smart cards. With this, people from 24 districts of Odisha have been targeted to be covered under the scheme.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Patnaik had announced to provide ‘smart health cards’ to at least 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families in the state under BSKY. Each family will be able to avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per year. However, women members of the families can avail health benefits up to Rs 10 lakh in a year.

