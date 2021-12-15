Bhubaneswar: Wildlife Society of Odisha (WSO) has alleged that large pits dug for conservation of moisture in forests could have adverse impact on wild animals.

In a letter sent to Odisha Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), WSO highlighted that state Forest department has been digging a number of large pits in reserve forests for the last four to five years with a view to bring about improvement in the moisture level.

The WSO informed the PCCF that such a drive of the department might adversely impact flora and fauna. Based on statistical information provided by the wildlife experts, the WSO has demanded immediate withdrawal of the department’s move.

Secretary of the WSO Biswajeet Mohanty attached several photographs of the pits, taken in a teak forest at Kamakhyanagar area under Dhenkanal division, in the official letter to Odisha PCCF.

“A forest floor is crucial for animals living in their wild habitats. Large pits dug on forest floor could unbalance the ecology and wildlife conservation as well. As a naturally grown forest houses various species of animals, the pits often injure them and hinder their free movement. At times, it is seen that roots of trees also get cut off while digging the large pits. Gradually, an old pit gets covered with grass and weeds, thereby turning into a death trap for the animals when chased by hunters and predators,” the WSO letter mentioned.

The forest floor accommodates most of the reptiles and digging of the pits near trees destroys their wild habitats. It hampers the reproduction, egg-laying process and free movement of younger reptiles.

Seeds falling from trees into the large pits often get damaged while digging those. As a result, the natural process of germination of seeds and creation of forest cover is affected, the WSO letter stated.

PNN