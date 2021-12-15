Brahmagiri: The mystery of Chittaranjan Palei’s death turned murkier Wednesday after the deceased’s family members alleged that he was murdered over an issue pertaining to repayment of money.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Odisha Police Abhay Wednesday directed the Crime Branch to take over investigation of the case which was earlier registered by Puri Sadar police.

The 22-year-old youth was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, State Planning Board Deputy Chairperson and former BJD Legislator from Brahmagiri Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Police are yet to solve the mystery surrounding Palei’s death.

“His (Chittaranjan’s) friend Jagannath Sarangi aka Jaga had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from him. Chittaranjan had asked Jaga to refund the money several times. However, Jaga was refusing to repay the amount and has killed Chittaranjan over the issue,” a kin of Palei said.

He further stated that it was a case of murder as the body had several injury marks.

Besides, Chittaranjan’s wife has alleged the involvement of former MLA Das Burma in the suspected murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that family of the deceased PSO had Tuesday met Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh and demanded a probe into the death by state Crime Branch. Das Burma accompanied the victim’s father, uncle, brother and sister. They also demanded stringent action against the accused.

Body of Chittaranjan from Sanabandhakera village under Brahmagiri block in Puri, who had gone missing, was found Monday while floating in Nuanai river. The youth had gone missing December 10 night under mysterious circumstances.

Chittaranjan had gone for a picnic along with some of his friends. His family members became worried after he did not return home. After failing to know his whereabouts, his family members had lodged an FIR at Puri Sadar police station December 11.

They had stated in the FIR that Chittaranjan attended a feast organised by Jaga at Matiapada on the intervening night.

Sadar police earlier recovered a mobile phone and other belongings of the victim from near Gadamrugasira bridge. The cops also spotted a splash of blood while recovering the items.

PNN