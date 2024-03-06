Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the revamped citizen-centric website of the party on the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary leader and former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik, Tuesday.

The website (bjdodisha.org.in) showcases multiple pillars of 5T-led transformation across sectors such as women empowerment, inclusive development, tribal welfare, youth & sports, agriculture, IT and investments, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj said in a statement.

5T is a governance model in Odisha, based on teamwork, transparency, technology and time leading to transformation.

The website also underscores the party’s commitment towards strengthening people’s voices, making them a partner in the state’s progress, Mangaraj said. A separate section is dedicated to citizen welfare, where the party has listed all state government schemes, the MP said. The BJD organised cycle rallies and walkathons in different Assembly constituencies across the state to remember the legendary leader.

The party leaders paid floral tributes to the statues of the statesman. The leaders also distributed fruits in hospitals and old-age homes. Biju Patnaik served as Odisha chief minister twice and was also a Union minister. His son Naveen Patnaik founded the BJD following his death in 1997 and has been the state’s chief minister since 2000.

