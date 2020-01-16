Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday laid foundation stones for seven big-ticket projects in Puri under Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

The chief minister began his tour of the town from a visit to Srimandir where he paid obeisance to the Lords and reviewed the developmental works being carried out around the temple. Patnaik then reached Municipality Market Ground at 12.30pm and laid the foundation stones for several projects.

Patnaik laid stones for seven projects including Shree Setu, pilgrim centre, multi-level car parking, municipal market complex, improvement of Swargadwar, vending zone at sea beach and a centralised kitchen.

Shree Setu: Conceived to provide a direct access-controlled entry to Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre from National Highway 316, the Shree Setu will be a signature bridge representing the rich architecture and heritage of Odisha. Proposed with an allocation of Rs 181 crore, the mega project will boast 2.3km-long bridge and its road. In a bid to execute the initiative, both private and government land will be acquired in Samang, Matitota, Markandeswar Sahi No-1 and Dandimala Sahi Mouzas under Puri tehsil.

Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre: A six-storey world-class pilgrim centre will be built on the premises of Jagannath Ballav Mutt near Narendra Kona. With an allocation of Rs 190 crore, the pilgrim centre will have a multi-level parking for 1,000 four-wheelers, commercial meditation apace apart from other modern amenities.

Multi-level car parking: A multi-level car parking will come up with an allocation of Rs 90.22 crore, the four-storey complex can accommodate 500 four-wheelers, 500 bikes and 350 vending outlets. It will come up on Jail Road near Hospital Square.

Municipal Market Complex at Badadanda: The market complex will come up with an allocation of Rs 44.82 crore. The five-storey complex -Basement, ground and three floors will offer 500 vending units, parking space for 100 four-wheelers. The project will have a 300-kilowatt rooftop solar system.

Swargadwar facelift: Apart from the improvement of general amenities, the project includes the construction of elevated structures and two electric heaters for cremation. The project has been funded from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Vending zone at sea beach: As many as 800 CRZ-complaint vending kiosks will be built at the sea beach with an allocation of Rs 12 crore.

Centralised kitchen for MDM and Aahar: A central kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities will come up at Mangalaghat. The kitchen which will come up on 50,000 sqft area will offer 50,000 meals on a daily basis for mid-day meal and Aahar centres.

