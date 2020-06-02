Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has topped the list of most popular chief ministers in India, a survey conducted recently shows.

According to IANS-C Voter State of the Nation 2020 survey, Naveen Patnaik is the most popular chief minister in the country.

Naveen enjoys a net satisfaction rating of 82.96, followed by Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh at 81.06 and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala at 80.28.

The survey also notes that a nett 65.69 per cent Indian are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, Modi got the loudest cheer from Odisha with 95.6 per cent Odias saying they are satisfied with him, 84.87 per cent ‘very satisfied’ and just a 2.2 per cent of them disapprove of Modi.

CVoter says that it conducted the largest, definitive survey called, ‘State of the Nation 2020: May’, comprising responses from over 3,000 people from each state and union territory.

PNN & Agencies