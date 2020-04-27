Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for working journalists’ families, if they die from coronavirus.

Like policemen and healthcare workers, journalists are also discharging their duties diligently in these trying times. They are trying to provide the latest news about the pandemic COVID-19 and also creating awareness among the people about the dreaded virus.

Mediapersons have been working round the clock to create awareness about the importance of social distancing as well as maintaining proper hygiene. In the process they are putting their lives on the line.

In a letter the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that if any working journalist falls prey to the deadly virus, the Odisha government will provide the family with one time ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh.

PNN