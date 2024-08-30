Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Friday asked students to remain active on social media and fight against “misinformation and lies” spread by the ruling BJP.

Patnaik said this while addressing the members of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

“Be active in social media and fight with vigour against misinformation, BJP’s false promises and lies,” Patnaik said.

The Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly told students that they should inform people regarding “BJP’s lies” like free electricity up to 300 units and Rs 3,000 pension to all social security beneficiaries. He said these promises were made by the BJP during the election time.

Patnaik said though the BJP promised to give Rs 50,000 to all women, now they have announced Rs 10,000 in a year under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’. “This is indeed disappointing. You should make people aware of these issues,” he said.

Patnaik also suggested the students to involve themselves in social activities like blood donation, environment protection, serve the disadvantaged and fight for Odia Swabhiman (pride). “Your committed work will certainly pave the way for a strong and empowered Odisha,” he said.

Stating that BJD is a regional party and has been serving the people of Odisha for the last 27 years, Patnaik said now it has become a social movement with the active participation of all sections of society particularly students, youth, women, farmer and labourers. “Our ideology is Seva (service), Swabhiman (self-esteem), Sangram (struggle) and Sachatenata (awareness)”, he said.

The former Chief Minister said victory and defeat are parts of the elections. “In the last elections, the BJD secured 41.02 per cent votes. In terms of absolute number of votes we are also ahead of others. The love and affection of the people of Odisha is our greatest strength,” he said.

Patnaik said BJD has been working for the creation of a knowledge society. In the past 24 years, many educational institutions of higher learning including new medical colleges, and technical institutions have come up making Odisha the education hub of eastern India.

“A record number of scholarships have been instituted. Besides reservation for students of government schools in medical, engineering and professional colleges have started yielding results,” he said.

Patnaik also mentioned the case of Bonda tribe boy Mangala Muduli from a remote village of Malkangiri, who cracked NEET to become a doctor. “This indeed gives me great satisfaction. It became possible because of our inclusive approach to higher education. Our high school and college transformation under 5T initiative has given wings to the dreams of our students, especially from poor families and rural areas,” he said.

PTI